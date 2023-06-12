How France secured a fall in food prices

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said last week he had secured a pledge from 75 top food companies to cut prices on hundreds of products next month to reflect a fall in raw material costs.

Supply disruptions exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year boosted commodity costs and fuelled a global surge in inflation. But food prices have continued to climb in France and many other countries even after energy and agricultural commodity costs fell sharply.

HOW DO FRANCE'S RETAILERS SET FOOD PRICES?

Whereas in most countries retailers and food producers adjust the price of products frequently, France has set by law a three-month time window where such negotiations can take place, between Dec. 1 and March 1 every year.

Prices are then blocked for a full year, unless one-to-one deals include review clauses.