Pakistan central bank leaves key rate unchanged, signals tightening pause

The committee signaled it was likely done lifting rates for now, but acknowledged that stance was contingent on "effectively addressing the prevailing domestic uncertainty and external vulnerabilities."

"On balance, the MPC views the current monetary policy stance, with positive real interest rates on a forward looking basis, as appropriate to anchor inflation expectations and to bring down inflation towards the medium term target - barring any unexpected domestic and external shocks," the statement said.

Analysts said that the decision was largely expected but Pakistan's broader economic challenges, including repayment of its debt, continued to loom.

"This was expected as inflationary pressure are easing ... SBP believes real rates are positive on forward looking basis thus justifying this decision," said Sohail Mohammed, chief executive of brokers Topline Securities. "I think that biggest issue is how will Pakistan repay its upcoming 22 billion dollar debt repayment."

Pakistan's central bank chief said in a briefing to analysts shortly after the release of the monetary policy decision that Pakistan was not considering bilateral debt restructuring, five sources said.