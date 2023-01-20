    বাংলা

    Philippine bank at centre of cyber heist appeals New York court loss to Bangladesh

    Bangladesh Bank has accused Manila-based Rizal bank and several others, including top executives, of conspiring to steal its money

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Jan 2023, 12:05 PM
    Updated : 20 Jan 2023, 12:05 PM

    A Philippine bank at the centre of an unsolved $81 million cyber heist has appealed a New York Supreme Court decision to dismiss the bank's motion to throw out the Bangladesh central bank's lawsuit against it.

    In February 2016, unidentified hackers used fraudulent orders on the SWIFT payments system to steal $81 million from Bangladesh Bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The money was sent to accounts at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) and then vanished into the casino industry in the Philippines.

    Bangladesh Bank has accused RCBC and several others, including top executives, of conspiring to steal its money. The Manila-based Rizal bank denies the allegations.

    The New York Supreme Court ruled on Jan. 13 that, contrary to Rizal bank's argument, it does have jurisdiction over the case, and dismissed Rizal bank's motion against Bangladesh Bank.

    In the same ruling, the court ordered the Bangladesh central bank and RCRC to initiate mediation.

    In response to the ruling, Rizal bank said it would continue to fight the case.

    "The decision and order merely resolved the jurisidictional issues and is not in any way a finding of liability on the part of RCBC, or any of the individual defendants," it said in a stock exchange disclosure.

    Bangladesh Bank has welcomed the court ruling, saying in a statement this week that it clears the way for the matter to progress in court in New York as needed.

    A banking sector source in Dhaka, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media, said that according to the Bangladesh central bank, RCBC should now come forward for mediation or prepare for a long court battle.

    RELATED STORIES
    Shipping containers are seen at a port in Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2017.
    China-bound Japanese exports slumping
    The unexpected stalling of the Chinese economy came on top of slowdown in Europe and America. In the worst case, it may deal a blow to Japanese exports
    People ride escalator at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City, US, December 4, 2022.
    US economy losing momentum as retail sales drop
    The second straight monthly decrease in retail sales, which are mostly goods, is undercutting production at factories
    A worker assembles an air drill at the factory of manufacturer Katsui Kogyo in Higashiosaka, Japan, Jun 23, 2022.
    Japan Inc is giving raises, but not to everyone
    The small companies that generally provide most of Japan's jobs can't increase pay as they struggle to pass on higher costs out of fear of losing customers
    Record gas price hike ‘unjustified, untimely’, say businesses, consumer rights expert
    Record gas price hike ‘unjustified, untimely’
    An advisor to the Consumers Association of Bangladesh accuses the government of passing on the burden of ‘unjustifiable’ rise in cost to people

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher