Philippine bank at centre of cyber heist appeals New York court loss to Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank has accused RCBC and several others, including top executives, of conspiring to steal its money. The Manila-based Rizal bank denies the allegations.

The New York Supreme Court ruled on Jan. 13 that, contrary to Rizal bank's argument, it does have jurisdiction over the case, and dismissed Rizal bank's motion against Bangladesh Bank.

In the same ruling, the court ordered the Bangladesh central bank and RCRC to initiate mediation.

In response to the ruling, Rizal bank said it would continue to fight the case.