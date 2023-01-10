Bangladesh not planning new pay scale for public servants amid economic crunch, says finance minister

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal says the government has no plans to work out a new pay scale for public servants amid a deepening economic crisis.

The government is not thinking about the dearness allowance either, he said while speaking in parliament on Tuesday.

He was responding to a question on salary structure from MP Mokabbir Khan.

It has been seven years since Bangladesh gazetted a new pay scale for employees. The government’s National Pay Scale 2015 is still in force.