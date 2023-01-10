    বাংলা

    Bangladesh not planning new pay scale for public servants amid economic crunch, says finance minister

    Dearness allowance is also not being discussed, he says

    Parliament Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Jan 2023, 04:04 PM
    Updated : 10 Jan 2023, 04:04 PM

    Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal says the government has no plans to work out a new pay scale for public servants amid a deepening economic crisis.

    The government is not thinking about the dearness allowance either, he said while speaking in parliament on Tuesday.

    He was responding to a question on salary structure from MP Mokabbir Khan.

    It has been seven years since Bangladesh gazetted a new pay scale for employees. The government’s National Pay Scale 2015 is still in force.

    Kamal said pay scale orders included annual raises for public servants in the past. But the National Pay Scale 2015 introduced annual increment of a percentage of the basic pay that helped government employees of all levels to “improve their standard of living”.

    He spoke about government steps to stabilise the inflation caused by the financial crunch due to the Russia-Ukraine war and post-pandemic global economic decline.

    “The government is trying to take realistic steps to raise the people’s financial capacities.”

