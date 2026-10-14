Government appoints Nurun Nahar Chowdhury as secretary of civil aviation

Nurun Nahar Chowdhury, a member of the Planning Commission, has been appointed secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

She will replace Fahmida Akhtar, who is scheduled to go on post-retirement leave (PRL) on Thursday.

The public administration ministry issued an order on Wednesday transferring Nurun Nahar, an officer of the 17th batch of the BCS administration cadre, to the civil aviation ministry.

She previously served as an additional secretary in the Energy and Mineral Resources Division before being promoted to secretary of the shipping ministry.

She has also served in different ministries and held positions including member of the directorate of the Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy and director of the National Institute of Local Government.