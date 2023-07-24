Japan's yen wilts as traders await policy decisions

The dollar and euro made firm starts on Monday to a week full of central bank meetings, while the yen was struggling on investor expectation the Bank of Japan will be the odd one out as policymakers hike rates in Europe and the United States.

The Federal Reserve concludes a meeting on Wednesday, followed by the European Central Bank (ECB) a day later and the Bank of Japan on Friday.

The yen had dived against the US dollar and crossed last week following a Reuters report that the Bank of Japan was leaning towards keeping its yield curve control policy unchanged, though volatility gauges have spiked as the meeting looms.

The yen was nursing losses at 141.45 to the dollar and at 157.28 to the euro, it wasn't far from last week's 15-year low at 158.04, nor from last week's record low on the Swiss franc .

The euro held at $1.1121 on Monday. The US dollar index was steady at 101.04.