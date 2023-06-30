Threat of 'down rounds' spur private credit funds in Asia

As large global sponsors continue to invest into multi-billion dollar Asia-focused credit funds such as Apollo, Blackstone and KKR, the Asian private credit industry is set for further boom, Robert Wright, partner in law firm Baker McKenzie, said.

In comparison, private equity (PE) deals in the Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan has continued on a downward trajectory from last year, as the markets downturn has led to a plunge in startup valuations and dashed hopes of blockbuster listings.

PE-backed deals totalled $66 billion in the first half, down 21% year on year, Refinitiv data showed.

SeaTown declined to comment on it fundraising plan, while Modulus' chief investment officer Rakshat Kapoor said there was good demand for growth as well as replacement capital for mid-size companies with "decent" credit profile.

Referring to its own Southeast Asia-focused private credit fundraising plan, Camille Krejci, CEO at 21yield, said there was a huge financing gap for smaller companies such as startups in Asia.

'DOWN ROUND'

The largest regional private credit funds over the past year have been raised by the likes of Hong Kong-based PAG, Bain Capital, India's Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Hong Kong's ADM Capital.

SoftBank Investment Advisers, which manages two Vision Funds, is exploring launching a private credit strategy that provides debt or debt-like structured financing for late-stage tech startups, Reuters reported last month.

The string of new private credit funds come against the backdrop of startups facing the threat of having down rounds. Asian startups have seen their valuations sky-rocketing in the last few years as marquee equity investors vied to fund them.

Dutch-listed technology investor Prosus NV (PRX.AS) has slashed the valuation of troubled Indian edtech startup Byju's to $5.1 billion according to its annual report, a fall of more than 75% from the startup's $22 billion valuation last year.

"There is still a stigma attached to a down round and founders and investors are ... looking at alternative financing options," said Parthiv Rishi, a partner at law firm Sidley Austin.

Nevertheless, alternative financing such as private credit does not come cheap, industry experts warned. Private credit firms usually arrange loans, with assets secured, on a floating rate basis.

"These financing also come with strings attached such as fairly strict covenants on how the company can operate, and this might not be appropriate for certain growth stage companies," said Siew Kam Boon, partner at law firm Dechert.

"Interest rates is also on the rise and companies might also need to provide equity sweeteners."