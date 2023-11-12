    বাংলা

    Hasina inaugurates Ghorashal Palash fertiliser factory in Narsingdi

    The environment-friendly factory is expected to produce 924,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser per annum and 2,800 tonnes a day

    Staff CorrespondentNarsingdi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Nov 2023, 09:27 AM
    Updated : 12 Nov 2023, 09:27 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the ‘fuel-efficient and environment-friendly’ Ghorashal Palash Urea Fertiliser Factory in Narsingdi, which took five years to build.

    The prime minister also unveiled a memorial stamp, envelope, and seal on Sunday. Later, Hasina addressed an event led by Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun.

    Hasina was scheduled to inaugurate different development projects in Narsingdi around 3 pm and then address an Awami League rally at Mosleh Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Narsingdi. Hasina is likely to leave for Dhaka in the evening.

    The Ghorashal Palash Urea Fertiliser Factory has started production on a test basis. It is expected to produce 924,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser per annum and 2,800 tonnes a day.

    The construction of the factory kicked off in October 2018, but it was halted after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Later, Chinese company CC Seven and Japanese contractor company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries resumed work on the project.

    The factory is constructed on 110 acres of land for a budget of Tk 155 billion, with the Bangladesh government spending Tk 45.8 billion. A consortium of the Bank of Tokyo, Mitsubishi UFJ and HSBC provided Tk 109.2 billion in loans.

