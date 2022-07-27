Finance Minister Kamal defends IMF loan obscurity as a strategy

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal says Bangladesh has sent a letter to the International Monetary Fund asking for a loan and that earlier denials on the matter were just part of the government's strategy to secure favourable terms.

He made the remarks after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Spending on Wednesday.

The letter was sent on Sunday, but it was not officially confirmed until now. Media reports on the issue emerged on Tuesday and the Ministry of Finance issued several denials.