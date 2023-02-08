    বাংলা

    Shoppers to face fresh price hikes as stores, suppliers pass on costs

    Retailers and consumer goods producers have been stuck in tough price negotiations for more than a year now, with friction beginning in 2021 over COVID-related supply chain logjams

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Feb 2023, 09:52 AM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2023, 09:52 AM

    Shoppers around the world will pay even more for groceries this year than they did in 2022, according to retailers, consumer goods firms and investors, unless commodity costs decline or the shift to cheaper store-brand products accelerates.

    Retailers and consumer goods producers have been stuck in tough price negotiations for more than a year now, with friction beginning in 2021 over COVID-related supply chain logjams.

    This has since ballooned into fights over the high cost of raw materials and energy in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with rising prices of basic foodstuffs from bread to milk and meat exacerbating a cost-of-living crisis in Europe.

    Britons paid a record 16.7% more for food in the four weeks to Jan 22 compared to the same period last year, according to research firm Kantar. The US food index, including meals eaten at home and in cafes and restaurants, increased 10.4% for the year ended in December.

    Mark Schneider, CEO of the world's biggest food group Nestle, last week told a German newspaper it would have to raise prices of its food products further this year to offset higher production costs that it has yet to fully pass on to consumers.

    Grocery costs seen rising further in 2023 -executives, analysts

    Input costs exacerbated by Ukraine war

    Retailers seeking to pass on high raw material costs

    Unilever, Nestle, Danone to report results this month

    Cost inflation likely to be a feature - analysts

    "Investors will pay a premium for companies that exhibit pricing power in their portfolio without adversely impacting volumes and market share," Jack Martin, a fund manager at Oberon Investments, said.

    Big, packaged-goods companies' margins have been squeezed by higher input costs for over a year as the price of ingredients like wheat and sunflower oil have skyrocketed since the Ukraine war began last February.

    Unilever, which is due to report full-year results on Thursday, said in October that its underlying price growth - an indicator of pricing - rose to a record 12.5% in the third quarter. Nestle and dairy giant Danone are due to report results later this month.

    Tineke Frikkee, a portfolio manager at Waverton Investment Management, expects Unilever to hike prices in 2023, though selectively.

    "The last time we heard from Unilever, it was made clear that they prefer to sell fewer products at higher prices, to keep prices below peers and gain market share," Frikkee said.

    RETAILER PUSHBACK

    Consumer goods manufacturers - will continue to raise prices until they recover their profitability, said Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne.

    "The only thing that can stop this is...consumers starting to trade down to private-label products at a more rapid pace ... (and) if commodities keep declining, then there may be no need for more price increases."

    In December, the CEO of Walmart, the world's biggest retailer, warned that some "packaged goods suppliers are still pointing us towards more inflation next year on top of the mid-double digits this year".

    "Dry grocery and consumables have double-digit to mid-double-digit inflation that feels stubborn to us," Doug McMillon said, adding that suppliers were being encouraged to focus on "the longer term with us".

    European retailers are also pushing back.

    "With the big suppliers, we do insist on long-term contracts that do not have to be renegotiated," Belgian discount retailer Colruyt told Reuters.

    Britain's biggest supermarket group Tesco and Kraft Heinz last year could not agree on prices for some brands, resulting in several products disappearing from shelves. This month, Unilever's Hellmann's mayonnaise was discontinued in South African stores due to cost inflation.

    Tesco CEO Ken Murphy said last month he was hopeful inflation would peak by mid-2023 and then start to ebb.

    Barclays analyst Warren Ackerman said although food commodity prices on average were down 20% from March peaks, it will take time for this to reflect in companies' costs.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man walks behind the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo inside its headquarters in Mumbai, India, Apr 8, 2022.
    India central bank hikes rates by 25 bps
    The inflation-adjusted, real interest rate remains below pre-pandemic levels and liquidity remains surplus, even though it is lower than during the pandemic
    Representational picture
    Bangladesh could buy 10-12 spot LNG cargoes
    Bangladesh issued a spot tender to buy a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo recently after LNG prices plunged more than 70% from August's record of $70.50/mmBtu
    Storage tanks of an oil refinery of Essar Oil, which runs India's second biggest private sector refinery, are pictured in Vadinar in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 4, 2016.
    Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
    Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates
    People wait their turn to get fuel at a petrol station, in Karachi, Pakistan June 2, 2022. Picture taken June 2, 2022.
    Pakistan, IMF grapple for consensus to unlock funding
    Observers say the funds are needed to avoid defaulting on external payment obligations, while the lender's green signal is vital for any other external funding

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher