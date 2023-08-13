Strong services costs lift US producer prices; inflation expectations dip

"The economy still faces some inflationary pressure from rapidly rising wages, but the cooldown of business input costs should help keep consumer prices on a downward trajectory in the fall," said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank in Dallas.

The producer price index for final demand increased 0.3% last month. Data for June was revised lower to show the PPI was unchanged instead of nudging up by the previously reported 0.1%.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the PPI to gain 0.2%. Some said the downgrade to June's data meant the rise in the PPI last month was in line with expectations. In the 12 months through July, the PPI increased 0.8% after gaining 0.2% in June, boosted by a lower base of comparison last year.

The cost of wholesale services jumped 0.5% last month, the largest increase since last August, after dipping 0.1% in June.

A 7.6% surge in portfolio management fees accounted for 40% of the rise in services. Portfolio management fees had dropped 0.4% in June. Last month's surge was likely due to the strong performance of financial markets as investors bet the Fed was probably done hiking rates. Since March 2022, the US central bank has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.25%-5.50% range.

There were also increases in the costs of machinery and vehicle, chemicals and allied products wholesaling as well as securities brokerage, dealing, investment advice and related services. Hospital outpatient care rebounded 0.7%, but the cost of inpatient care declined while physician care was unchanged.

Airline fares increased 1.7%, but margins for food and alcohol retailing fell 2.5%. The cost of freight and cargo transportation also declined, but transportation and warehousing increased 0.5%, the first gain in more than a year.