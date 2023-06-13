ADB approves $400m in loans to support Bangladesh's economic recovery

The Asian Development Bank has approved a $400 million loan to support Bangladesh's economic recovery by bolstering revenue generation and facilitating efficient public spending.

The credit, which is part of the ADB's of the Sustainable Economic Recovery Program launched in October 2021, will be used to advance reforms in domestic resource mobilisation, and improve efficiency and productivity of public spending, the Manila-based lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

The loan will also help small businesses, especially women-led businesses, to access low-cost innovative bank financing.

“This subprogram enables Bangladesh to enhance revenues, promote efficiency and transparency in public spending and public procurement, deepen the reforms of state-owned enterprises, and help small businesses and micro-entrepreneurs to access low-interest affordable credits from the banking sector,” said ADB Principal Public Management Economist for South Asia Aminur Rahman.