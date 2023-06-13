ADB approves $400m in loans to support Bangladesh's economic recovery

The Asian Development Bank has approved a $400 million loan to support Bangladesh's economic recovery by bolstering revenue generation and facilitating efficient public spending.
The credit, which is part of the ADB's of the Sustainable Economic Recovery Program launched in October 2021, will be used to advance reforms in domestic resource mobilisation, and improve efficiency and productivity of public spending, the Manila-based lender said in a statement on Tuesday.
The loan will also help small businesses, especially women-led businesses, to access low-cost innovative bank financing.
“This subprogram enables Bangladesh to enhance revenues, promote efficiency and transparency in public spending and public procurement, deepen the reforms of state-owned enterprises, and help small businesses and micro-entrepreneurs to access low-interest affordable credits from the banking sector,” said ADB Principal Public Management Economist for South Asia Aminur Rahman.
“The subprogram, with a strong focus on gender, climate change, and digitisation, enables the government to strengthen its efforts to support income generation for the poor and vulnerable.”
The programme will enhance income tax collection through the adoption of the new Income Tax Act, reduce tax loopholes, strengthen compliance and enforcement measures, and broaden the country’s tax net, according to the ADB.
Transparency and efficiency in public procurement will be enhanced through strengthening electronic procurement and electronic payment systems, while approval of public projects will be facilitated through the newly launched digital system of public project appraisal and approval process.
The new package supports the launch of innovative financing services by Bangladesh Bank through commercial banks to provide low-cost microcredit using digital channels and e-wallets.
It also facilitates bank lending to marginalised and landless farmers, small traders, and low-income earners. Micro and small businesses and women entrepreneurs who do not possess land or property will also be able to access finance based on their trade receipts and other forms of non-fixed collaterals, such as small equipment and machinery.
Promoting gender equality and social inclusion and addressing the climate change agenda in public investment and national budgeting are some of the key activities of this new programme.