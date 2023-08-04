World food price index rebounds in July as vegetable oils rise

The United Nations food agency's world price index rebounded in July from two-year lows as vegetable oil markets rose following renewed tensions over grain exports from Ukraine and concerns over global production.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally-traded food commodities, averaged 123.9 points in July against a revised 122.4 for the previous month, the agency said on Friday.

The June reading, initially given as 122.3, was the lowest for the index since April 2021.

The July score was almost 12% lower than a year ago and 22% below an all-time peak in March 2022, just after the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.