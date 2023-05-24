Chinese snap up lottery tickets amid economic gloom

"Earning one million is not as good as winning one million," said Freddie Xiao, a 28-year-old woman working on content marketing for an internet company, as she bought some lottery tickets in a mall in Beijing, the capital.

Xiao was motivated by worries about losing her job, she said.

Economic uncertainties tend to correlate with lottery ticket sales, some economists say.

"People, especially young people, hope to strike it super rich overnight with a little money," said Yi Xianrong, an economist at Qingdao University.

"This is related to the economy, as many young people don't have anything to do and they go to lottery shops."

China's ruling Communist Party banned gambling after taking power in 1949, but state-run sports lotteries have become hugely popular since they started in the 1980s.

Lottery products are typically sold in the form of physical tickets through authorised stations. These range from dedicated lottery stores to counters in supermarkets, post offices and gas stations.

This week, a street vendor in Yiwu in the eastern province of Zhejiang celebrated his 26-million-yuan lottery jackpot by wrecking his food stall, an episode that went viral on Chinese social media.