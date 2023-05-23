    বাংলা

    Argentina's new top banknote is worth as little as $4

    "This higher denomination bill will improve the operation of ATMs and at the same time optimise the movement of cash," the central bank said

    Reuters
    Published : 23 May 2023, 03:11 AM
    Updated : 23 May 2023, 03:11 AM

    Argentina's new 2,000-peso bill, the largest denomination note, went into circulation on Monday, though due to fast depreciation of the currency it is worth only $8.50 at the official exchange rate and just over $4 in commonly used parallel markets.

    The peso has shed around a quarter of its value against the dollar this year despite strict capital controls that slow its fall. Most Argentines buy dollars in unofficial markets where they trade at over 480 pesos versus the official rate of 235.

    The South American nation is also battling inflation at 109%, one of the highest in the world, which a central bank poll estimates could hit nearly 130% by the end of the year. The interest rate has been hiked to an eye-watering 97%.

    With around half of all commercial transactions still carried out in cash, the new largest bill should partially ease issues that have seen banks run short of vault space and both locals and tourists often carry around bags of cash to pay for things.

    "This higher denomination bill will improve the operation of ATMs and at the same time optimise the movement of cash," the central bank said in a statement on Monday. The largest bank note previously had been the 1,000 peso bill.

    The new 2,000 banknote has a design commemorating the development of science and medicine in Argentina, the central bank said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A one thousand Argentine peso bill sits on top of several one hundred US dollar bills in this illustration picture taken October 17, 2022.
    Argentina hikes interest rate 1,000 bps
    With Argentina's inflation rate running at more than 100%, the country's central bank had already hiked the rate last week by 300 basis points
    Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022.
    China holds rates, adds more liquidity as recovery struggles
    Some analysts said an imminent rate cut would add further pressure on lenders' profitability
    Pedestrians walk past the Reserve Bank of Australia building in central Sydney, Australia, Feb 10, 2017. REUTERS
    Australia central bank stuns with 25-bps hike
    The bank says inflation is way too high and warns that even further tightening may be needed to bring it to heel
    A general view of the Bank of England (BoE) building, in London, Britain, Aug 4, 2022.
    Central banks have yet to script final act of inflation fight as risks rise
    The US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are all still raising rates to check demand enough to ease price pressures and keep public inflation expectations under contro ...

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk