Bangladesh inflation continues to fall, ending 2022 at 8.71% in December

December receipts are still slightly behind the government’s $5.42 billion target set for the month
Inflation has continued to fall in Bangladesh, posting a rise of 8.71 percent in December after a 8.85 percent increase in the preceding month.
That means the Consumer Price Index fell for the fourth straight month after hitting 9.52 percent in August, the highest in a decade.
Food inflation dropped to 7.91 percent in December from 8.14 percent in November, while non-food inflation fell to 9.96 percent in December from 9.98 percent in the previous month, according to data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics on Monday.
The bureau collects and analyses data of 426 products to calculate inflation.