    বাংলা

    Bangladesh inflation continues to fall, ending 2022 at 8.71% in December

    Food inflation fell to 7.91  percent in December from 8.14 percent in November

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Jan 2023, 05:51 PM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2023, 05:51 PM

    Inflation has continued to fall in Bangladesh, posting a rise of 8.71 percent in December after a 8.85 percent increase in the preceding month.

    That means the Consumer Price Index fell for the fourth straight month after hitting 9.52 percent in August, the highest in a decade.

    Food inflation dropped to 7.91  percent in December from 8.14 percent in November, while non-food inflation fell to 9.96 percent in December from 9.98 percent in the previous month, according to data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

    The bureau collects and analyses data of 426 products to calculate inflation.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh’s December exports rise to record $5.37bn, helped by garment sales
    Exports hit record for the second month
    December receipts are still slightly behind the government’s $5.42 billion target set for the month
    A worker assembles a vehicle at the Knaus-Tabbert AG factory in Jandelsbrunn near Passau, Germany, Mar 16, 2021.
    Darkest days likely over for euro zone factories
    While the input and output prices sub-indexes of the Purchasing Managers' Index remained high, they both dropped substantially
    A worker grinds a metal gate inside a household furniture manufacturing factory in Ahmedabad, India, July 1, 2016.
    India's factories ended 2022 on a strong note
    The manufacturing purchasing managers' index (INPMI=ECI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 57.8 in December from November's 55.7
    MV Songa Cheetah anchored at the Chattogram port jetty on Monday, Feb 07, 2022, was seen carrying 952 TEUs (each 20 feet long) of export load containers. Photo: Suman Babu
    Bangladesh Bank creates Tk 100bn fund to boost exports
    Under the revolving scheme, banks will provide loans from the Export Facilitation Pre-Finance Fund to exporters

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher