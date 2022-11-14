Bracket creep, fiscal drag: how inflation warps the tax take

While households struggle to cope with rocketing prices, the inflation spike is good for the taxman because it means there are simply more revenues to tax. But that leaves governments with tough decisions about whether to return those gains or not.

Here are some of the ways that higher inflation affects the public finances.

BRACKET CREEP

As governments prepare their budgets for next year, many are adjusting personal income tax brackets so people avoid what tax experts call "bracket creep".

The phenomenon, sometimes referred to as "fiscal drag", occurs when pay increases to help workers cope with inflation push them into a higher tax bracket if there is no adjustment to take higher inflation into account.

With British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government due to present its much-awaited 2023 budget next Thursday, Britain could become a standout among developed economies if it maintains a freeze until 2026 on how much people can earn tax free and leaves the thresholds for tax brackets untouched.

To limit the pain of higher taxes on top of the surging cost of living, the governments of France, Germany and the United States have announced plans to adjust their tax brackets to reflect high inflation.

The sums at stake are nothing to scoff at. France's finance ministry expects higher tax brackets to cost the state over 6 billion euros next year and its German counterpart estimates it could be double that, which a panel of German economic advisers considers too generous. It is not yet known how much the UK government stands to gain if it decided to freeze tax brackets.