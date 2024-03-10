Meat, fish, eggs, and milk to be sold at cheap prices in Dhaka during Ramadan

"As a result of the multi-pronged measures taken by the government, we have already been able to curb the abnormal rise in the prices of consumer goods to a significant extent. This is our step to ensure that the prices of daily necessities are affordable in the upcoming month of Ramadan. We hope it will play a role in keeping prices at bearable levels in the market during the holy month of Ramadan.”

Under the programme, liquid milk will be sold at Tk 80 per litre, beef at Tk 600 per kg, mutton at Tk 900 per kg, dressed broiler chicken at Tk 25- per kg, and eggs at Tk 9.17 per piece (or Tk 110 per dozen).

In addition, under an initiative by the Department of Fisheries, rui fish will be sold at TK 140 per kg, pangas at Tk 130 per kg, tilapia at Tk 130 per kg, pabda at Tk 330 per kg, and ready to cook fish fillets at Tk 350 per kg at eight locations in the Dhaka Metropolitan Area.

The sales will be conducted from 25 locations in the capital from the first to the 28th day of Ramadan using a mobile market system. Five permanent markets will also sell at the lowered price, taking the total number of locations to 30.

The temporary sales centres will be set up in Notunbazar (Badda), Korail slum (Banani), Khamarbari, (Farmgate), Azimpur Matrisadan (Azimpur), Gabtali, Diabari (North), Japan Garden City (Mohammadpur), 60ft Road (Mirpur), Khilgaon (south of the rail crossing), by the Secretariat (Abdul Gani Road), Segun Bagicha (Wet Market), Arambag (Motijheel), Rampura, Kalshi (Mirpur) Jatrabari (at the mouth of Maniknagar alley), Bosila (Mohammadpur), Hazaribag (Shikshan), Lucas (Nakhalpara), Arambag (Motijheel), Kamrangir Chor, Mirpur-10, Kalyanpur (Jhilpara), Tejgaon, Old Dhaka (Bangabazar), and Kakrail.