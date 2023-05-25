Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves slip below $30bn again

The foreign currency reserves have dropped below $30 billion again, two weeks after they slipped down the mark for the first time in almost seven years.

Bangladesh Bank data updated on Thursday showed the reserves stood at $29.96 billion.

After the end of April, the reserves were $30.96 billion, down from $41.82 billion a year ago.

After the government paid off $1.1 billion in import bills to the Asian Clearing Union, or ACU, for March and April, the reserves fell to $29.7 billion on May 8.

The last time the reserves were below $30 billion before that was in June 2016.