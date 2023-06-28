China's tumbling industrial profits deepens economic gloom

Last month alone, industrial earnings contracted by 12.6% from a year earlier, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Wednesday. Profits were down 18.2% in April.

"The still slow recovery in industrial profits pointed to sustained difficulties facing business operations," said Wu Chaoming, deputy director of the Chasing International Economic Institute.

Wu said the corporate struggles strengthen the case for more policy measures to help companies.

Offering some hope of a turnaround, auto manufacturers saw a doubling in year-on-year profit in May, although the jump partly reflected the poor performance last year when COVID curbs took a heavy toll on business.

"As the external environment becomes increasingly complicated and severe, domestic demand still appears to be insufficient, weighing on further recovery in industrial profits," said NBS statistician Sun Xiao in an accompanying statement, noting that the foundation for a revival in industrial profits is still not solid.