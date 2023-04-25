Cryptoverse: Investors pick their AI race horses

While trading volumes retreated in March, they remain above the crypto sector's long-term average, and many tokens have significantly outperformed bitcoin BTC=BTSP with year-to-date returns ranging from 150% to 780%, said Kaiko analyst Dessislava Aubert.

There's also been increased investment in the sector, with examples including CryptoGPT, where users can sell their data to AI companies, which raised $10 million in funding this month.

Yet despite the strong returns this year, the AI-crypto sector remains niche - the combined market cap of CoinGecko's AI-classified coins is $2.7 billion, dwarfed by the $1.2 trillion total crypto market.

Some projects may be riding the AI wave without a sustainable plan, with the relative newness of the space meaning winners will likely be few and far between, market players warned.

"There's a place for AI and blockchain to see some synergy, but I don't know how many of the current projects are using it well," said Ryan Rasmussen, Bitwise research analyst.

"You have to look under the hood."

CRYPTO AI: BIG HOPE OR HYPE?

The potential of AI-linked crypto apps has investors hoping they can sort through the hype to identify projects that can help solve some problems, drive more users to blockchain products and guarantee some solid returns.

"Some specific AI projects could actually end up being the 'killer app' for public blockchains," said Pranav Kanade, portfolio manager at VanEck.

He separates the AI-crypto world into products likely to see near-term adoption as they solve immediate problems, and longer-term bets.

In the near term, the rise of decentralised computing networks could allow users with unused graphics processing units (GPU) capacity to provide capacity to other users that could be used for resource-intensive AI learning models, Kanade said.