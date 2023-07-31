India's rice planting gathers pace as monsoon rains revive

Indian farmers have planted 23.7 million hectares with summer-sown rice so far, according to the farm ministry's latest data, up 1.71% year-on-year, as crucial monsoon rains revived in July and helped farmers accelerate sowing.

Higher rice planting in India, the world's second biggest producer of the grain, will ease concerns about the lower output of the staple.

Earlier this month, India ordered a halt to its largest rice export category - a move that will roughly halve shipments by the world's largest exporter of the grain.

Farmers typically start planting rice, corn, cotton, soybeans, sugarcane and peanuts, among other crops, from June 1, when monsoon rains are expected to begin drenching India. Sowing usually lasts until July and early August.

Summer rains are crucial as nearly half of India's farmland lacks irrigation.