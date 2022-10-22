US budget deficit halves to $1.375tn despite $430bn in student loan costs

'RESPONSIBLE PATH'

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters that the Biden administration was maintaining a "credible fiscal policy" despite the unfunded student debt relief that was a Biden campaign promise.

"I do see our debt as being on a responsible path," she said, adding that net interest on the debt as a share of GDP was forecast to only rise to about 1%, a "low" historical level.

Revenue gains during September started to slow from prior months, growing only 6% from a year earlier to $488 billion.

And the CBO is projecting that with the economy slowing further amid higher Federal Reserve interest rates, revenues will slow further in future years. Rising interest costs also will start to consume a bigger share of the federal budget, the non-partisan fiscal referee agency predicts.

Marc Goldwein, senior policy director for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a fiscal watchdog group, said the effect of recognising the student loan forgiveness costs in fiscal 2022 will be to show a steadier decline in deficits from the pandemic - rather than a sharper narrowing to around $1 trillion, followed by an increase to around $1.4 trillion for fiscal 2023.

The CBO had forecast a fiscal 2023 deficit of about $984 billion, with deficits rising steadily thereafter to nearly $2 trillion by 2030.

"I think it's more appropriate to recognise the costs as the debt is being cancelled, and the bulk of that will happen in fiscal 2023. But the government has latitude here," Goldwein said in a phone interview prior to the release.