Top central bankers fear breaking economy if they raise rates too fast

STUBBORNLY HIGH

But stubbornly high inflation is making central bankers' job incredibly tricky. Prices have risen faster than expected in Germany, France and Italy this month, data showed on Friday.

While there is nothing central bankers can do about present inflation rates, the mere optics of runaway prices made a "pivot" more difficult to justify.

This requires an extraordinary balancing act by central bankers: persuading the market that they are serious about bringing down inflation without choking the economy.

"The Fed needs to open a path towards smaller interest rate hikes without sounding too dovish," Christian Scherrmann, US economist at DWS, said.

The European Central Bank tried that on Thursday, when it said it planned to increase rates "further" but it had already made "substantial progress" in withdrawing fuel from the economy.

The change of tone was minimal but it was enough for investors to start pricing in smaller hikes further down the road.

Traders in euro zone money markets brought down their expectations of where they see the ECB's peak rate to 2.6% on Thursday from 3% only weeks ago, although that rate rebounded on Friday after the inflation data.

"After yesterday's jumbo rate hike, the December meeting could indeed deliver a dovish pivot," Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING, said.

Earlier in the week the Bank of Canada surprised the markets with a smaller-than-expected rate increase, mirroring a similar move by the Reserve Bank of Australia. Some analysts also see the risk of a smaller hike by the Bank of England next week.

Most importantly, the Federal Reserve, which governs the world's reserve currency and sets the tempo for global financial markets, has started a debate over how much higher it can safely push borrowing costs and how and when to slow the pace of future increases.

While a 75-basis point hike was seen as a certainty next week, investors were now positioning for a more cautious Fed going forward.

"It is inevitable that the Fed has to pause soon," Chris Iggo of the Axa IM Investment Institute, said.