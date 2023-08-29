Bangladesh to provide Tk 160m more in incentives for onions amid India export curbs

The government has decided to provide Tk 162 million in incentives for the harvest and production of onions in summer this year.
The Ministry of Agriculture in a notice on Tuesday said 18,000 poor farmers would be provided with free seeds and fertiliser under the programme.
Each farmer will receive one kilogram of seeds for each Bigha of land, 20kg DAP and 20 kg MOP fertiliser free of cost as government incentive
Apart from that, each one will receive Tk 2,000 each to prepare their harvest land and as wage for labourers tending to the field.
These onions, known as Nabi varieties in Bengali, are sowed in November and December. They are available to consumers in the marketplaces in January and February.
The ministry notice mentioned that the incentive will soon be provided from the ministry’s regular budget and agricultural assistance for seeds. The order has already been issued, it added.
A 40 percent duty on overseas sales of onions slapped by India has started to impact the market in Dhaka as Bangladesh depends at least to some extent on the neighbouring country for the kitchen staple.
The government has been trying to bolster production and reduce dependency on imports to control volatility in the market.
The government has also approved a proposal to bring in 21,580 tonnes of onions from nine countries apart from India.
The Ministry of Agriculture made the move on Thursday following India's decision to enforce duty on the export of the product.
Bangladesh will now import 2,400 tonnes of onions from China, 3,910 tonnes from Egypt, 11,820 tonnes from Pakistan and 1,100 tonnes from Qatar.
Another 2,110 tonnes will be brought in from Turkey, 200 tonnes from Myanmar, 33 tonnes from Thailand, 4 tonnes from the Netherlands and 3 tonnes from the United Arab Emirates.
The ministry said the government authorised the import of 1.37 million tonnes of onions so far, of which 379,000 tonnes arrived until Thursday.
According to the government, Bangladesh requires 3 million tonnes of onions a year, which is lower than how much is produced. But one-third of the produce goes bad, so imports, mostly from India, are necessary to fill the deficit.
Earlier, the government distributed Tk 160 million among 18,000 farmers in incentives. Those onions will be marketed in November and December.