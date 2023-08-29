Bangladesh to provide Tk 160m more in incentives for onions amid India export curbs

The government has decided to provide Tk 162 million in incentives for the harvest and production of onions in summer this year.

The Ministry of Agriculture in a notice on Tuesday said 18,000 poor farmers would be provided with free seeds and fertiliser under the programme.

Each farmer will receive one kilogram of seeds for each Bigha of land, 20kg DAP and 20 kg MOP fertiliser free of cost as government incentive

Apart from that, each one will receive Tk 2,000 each to prepare their harvest land and as wage for labourers tending to the field.

These onions, known as Nabi varieties in Bengali, are sowed in November and December. They are available to consumers in the marketplaces in January and February.

The ministry notice mentioned that the incentive will soon be provided from the ministry’s regular budget and agricultural assistance for seeds. The order has already been issued, it added.