    বাংলা

    Countries in stronger position should help others with debt woes: IMF chief

    Such assistance would be particularly important against the backdrop of high interest rates and currency depreciation, according to the IMF chief

    Reuters
    Published : 30 March 2023, 03:50 AM
    Updated : 30 March 2023, 03:50 AM

    Countries in a relatively stronger position should help vulnerable nations especially those under debt distress, International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

    The IMF chief said such assistance would be particularly important against the backdrop of high interest rates and currency depreciation.

    "We urgently need faster and more efficient global mechanisms for providing debt treatments to these countries," Georgieva said at the Boao Forum for Asia, adding that such mechanisms would significantly benefit both debtors and creditors.

    "Success would remove one important source of uncertainty to the global picture," she said.

    Georgieva also said the IMF welcomes China's engagement in the Common Framework programme and participation in the new Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable.

    The Boao Forum, often seen as Asia's equivalent to the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, is being held in the southern Chinese resort island of Hainan until Friday.

    Georgieva also said countries need to work together to reinvigorate international trade in an equitable way for more people to benefit from globalisation, and diversify supply chains based on economic logic.

    She said IMF research showed the long-term cost of trade fragmentation could be as high as 7% of global gross domestic product, and Asia as a highly integrated region would be the most adversely affected by runaway fragmentation.

    Governments also need to protect vulnerable people in their own countries who have been especially hit hard in the past three years, Georgieva said, referring to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "This means fiscal policy providing targeted support to those most in need or those most affected by food insecurity or the cost-of-living crisis."

    RELATED STORIES
    International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva attends the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 9, 2022.
    Risks to financial stability have increased: IMF
    Kristalina Georgieva reiterated her view that 2023 would be another challenging year, with global growth slowing to below 3% due to the pandemic, Ukraine war and monetary tightening
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo in Washington, US, Sept 4, 2018.
    IMF approves nearly $3bn bailout for Sri Lanka
    The IMF programme will help improve the country's standing in international capital markets, the president's office says
    Leader of the opposition Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sherif, brother of ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, gestures as he speaks to the media at the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad, Pakistan Apr 7, 2022.
    IMF wants external financing commitments fulfilled to release funds: Pakistan PM
    The lender has been negotiating with Islamabad since early February to resume $1.1 billion in funding held since November
    A general view of a main market is seen, after The International Monetary Fund's executive board approved a $3 billion, in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 21, 2023.
    Sri Lanka to receive first tranche from IMF in next two days
    The biggest bilateral creditors, including China, India and Japan, have guaranteed support to Sri Lanka in its efforts to put the economy back on track

    Opinion

    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley