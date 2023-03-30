Countries in stronger position should help others with debt woes: IMF chief

Countries in a relatively stronger position should help vulnerable nations especially those under debt distress, International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

The IMF chief said such assistance would be particularly important against the backdrop of high interest rates and currency depreciation.

"We urgently need faster and more efficient global mechanisms for providing debt treatments to these countries," Georgieva said at the Boao Forum for Asia, adding that such mechanisms would significantly benefit both debtors and creditors.