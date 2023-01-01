Bangladeshis brace for more belt-tightening in 2023 as no sign of economic respite by the end of 2022

Newlywed couple Setu Yasmin and Md Wahid had been looking for some fine-cut mutton at the Mirpur Shah Ali Market the day before New Year’s Eve for a small soiree they were planning to organise for friends and families to celebrate 2023.

The reality hit them hard after some hours of frantic search as it appeared they could not afford mutton anymore as the price range they found - Tk 950 to Tk 1,050 - from several butchers was way above their budget.

Both Setu and Wahid were frustrated but not too surprised. Since the couple tied the knot earlier this year, they had been struggling with the cost of living crisis and do not believe things will turn for the better in the coming year.

“Our expectations are quite low as it is because we know prices [of commodities] keep soaring but they never go down,” Setu said.

Md Alam, the butcher who was standing nearby the couple, had a similar frustrating tone as his sale went down quite significantly in 2022 due to soaring prices of meat.

“It was a bad year [2022] for me. If a kg of meat [mutton] goes above Tk 1,000, people won’t be able to afford it, would they? Don’t think 2023 will be any different.”

Setu, Wahid and Alam represent millions of Bangladeshis who have been struggling with the cost of living crises in 2022, a period of deep collective economic anxiety.

Throughout the year, middle-class Bangladeshis were forced to cut their basic and discretionary spending as the cost of living crisis skyrocketed following the increase in fuel prices by the government.

Prices of almost all essential commodities have seen a steep rise throughout 2022.

The situation went so bad that authorities had to step in, especially the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and Bangladesh Competition Commission.

While the directorate conducted futile vigilance in the grocery markets to keep the soaring price at bay, the commission took the most serious step as of yet, subpoenaed large wholesalers and distributors of essential commodities to justify the unusual rise of their products’ prices at a series of public hearings.

By the end of the year, however, it does not look like situations had improved a bit and with a projection of a recession in the coming year, things are unlikely to change.

Some forecasts show sky-high inflation will erode average real pay and cut living standards significantly next year, wiping out the growth of the previous decade.