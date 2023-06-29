World Bank approves $700m for crisis-hit Sri Lanka

The World Bank approved $700 million in budgetary and welfare support for Sri Lanka on Thursday, the biggest funding tranche for the crisis-hit island nation since an International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal in March.

About $500 million of the funds will be allocated for budgetary support while the remaining $200 million will be for welfare support earmarked for those worst hit by the crisis.

"Through a phased approach, the World Bank Group strategy focuses on early economic stabilisation, structural reforms, and protection of the poor and vulnerable," the World Bank's country director for Sri Lanka, Faris Hadad-Zervos, said in a statement.