Bangladesh raises export target to $72bn for FY24

The government is targeting $72 billion in export earnings from goods and services in FY24, an 11.5 percent increase from the year before, according to Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.
The minister said on Wednesday that the government hopes to meet the target by shipping goods worth $62 billion, around 11.6 percent more than in the previous year, while service exports are expected to contribute $10 billion.
Munshi also hopes for some growth in revenue from service exports, which were expected to contribute $9 billion in the outgoing year.
He said the new target is ambitious but achievable if Bangladesh can ensure stability in power supply.
Although a target of $58 billion had been set for FY23, the actual earnings were $55.56 billion, 6.67 percent higher than the target set for the year before, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said.
According to product-wise export earnings, Bangladesh saw a 10 percent rise in the garment sector but revenue dropped in other sectors like leather, yielding a 6.7 percent drop in total growth.
The commerce secretary said the demand for Bangladeshi products dropped in the American and European markets due to inflation, but the crisis is expected to ease in November. The new target has been set considering the estimated drop in global inflation.