Bangladesh raises export target to $72bn for FY24

The government is targeting $72 billion in export earnings from goods and services in FY24, an 11.5 percent increase from the year before, according to Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

The minister said on Wednesday that the government hopes to meet the target by shipping goods worth $62 billion, around 11.6 percent more than in the previous year, while service exports are expected to contribute $10 billion.

Munshi also hopes for some growth in revenue from service exports, which were expected to contribute $9 billion in the outgoing year.