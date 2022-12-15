Sri Lanka's economy shrinks 11.8% in second-worst performance

The state-run Census and Statistics Department said that agriculture shrank 8.7% in the third quarter and industries 21.2%, while services dropped 2.6%, from a year earlier.

"This is the second worst contraction Sri Lanka has experienced in a quarter after a 16.4% contraction in the second quarter of 2020," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research at First Capital.

"Our projection was that it would be much worse - possibly a contraction of about 20% but now overall contraction for the year could be about 9%."

Sri Lanka's central bank estimates the economy will contract by about 8% in 2022.

A multitude of factors including high inflation, power cuts, high interest rates, import shortages and fuel and fertiliser shortages impacted growth in the last quarter, the government said.