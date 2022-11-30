India annual GDP growth to slow in Sept quarter as COVID effect fades

Annual growth in the Indian economy likely slowed in the July-September quarter as COVID distortions faded, economists said ahead of GDP data due on Wednesday that will provide clues about its resilience in the face of global economic turmoil.

Asia's third-largest economy is expected to post annual growth of 6.2% in the three months to Sept 31, according to a poll, down from explosive growth of 13.5% in the previous quarter, which was inflated by comparison with weak activity during COVID-19 lockdowns.

The gross domestic product data will cast light on the health of the economy as pandemic related disruptions ease and the government steps up spending in the hope that private spending and investments will follow, economists said.

"Several indicators suggest that the Indian economy is making resilient progress in Q2 FY23 in spite of the drag from global spill overs," State bank of India's economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh said, using the designation used by the government for the July-September quarter.