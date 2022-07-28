Germany set to impose gas levy on consumers to support ailing importers

Germany is set to impose a levy on all gas consumers from Oct 1 aimed at helping suppliers grappling with soaring gas import prices, a draft law showed on Thursday.

The levy aims to share the additional costs for replacing gas from Russia among all gas users and to prevent insolvencies among gas traders.

Households and industrial consumers with long-term contracts will be hit by the charges, which will be valid until the end of September, 2024, the document showed. Gas importers will have to bear rising costs by themselves until the levy kicks in.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the levy would amount to between 1.5 euro cents and 5 euro cents per kilowatt hour (Kwh), with the proceeds available to all companies that need to replace Russian gas.