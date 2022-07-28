July 28 2022

    বাংলা

    Germany set to impose gas levy on consumers to support ailing importers

    The move aims to share the additional costs for replacing gas from Russia among all gas users and to prevent insolvencies among gas traders

    Reuters
    Published : 28 July 2022, 12:3 AM
    Updated : 28 July 2022, 12:3 AM

    Germany is set to impose a levy on all gas consumers from Oct 1 aimed at helping suppliers grappling with soaring gas import prices, a draft law showed on Thursday.

    The levy aims to share the additional costs for replacing gas from Russia among all gas users and to prevent insolvencies among gas traders.

    Households and industrial consumers with long-term contracts will be hit by the charges, which will be valid until the end of September, 2024, the document showed. Gas importers will have to bear rising costs by themselves until the levy kicks in.

    German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the levy would amount to between 1.5 euro cents and 5 euro cents per kilowatt hour (Kwh), with the proceeds available to all companies that need to replace Russian gas.

    He said the measure was a difficult but important one to stabilise the energy market.

    "One doesn't know exactly how much (gas) will cost in November, but the bitter news is that it's definitely a few hundred euros per household," he said.

    More details about the levy will be announced in August, the document showed.

    A prerequisite to the government triggering the mechanism is significant disruption to gas flows into Germany. Russia's Gazprom cut flows on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to just 20% of capacity this week.

    With Germany going through what Habeck called its "biggest energy crisis", Gazprom's failure to deliver reserved gas was pushing companies to procure the fuel at significantly higher market prices, he said.

    "This (price) difference is the levy. It is then passed on to the end consumer because otherwise the companies would permanently lose millions per week," he added.

    Marcel Fratzscher, president of the DIW economic institute, said it was "right and necessary" to pass on costs to all consumers and Germans should prepare for at least a tripling of gas heating bills, according to the Rheinische Post, but there should be relief measures to support low-income households.

    Habeck said people falling into poverty because of the higher energy prices must be protected and relief measures would be targeted.

    RELATED STORIES
    Expatriates should not depend on hundis, says Hasina
    Expatriates should not depend on hundis: PM
    The prime minister asks officials to create facilities for Bangladeshi migrant workers so that more easily send money home through legal means
    Mongla port flags off its first garment shipment, paving way for new exports
    Mongla port flags off its first garment shipment
    Mongla is closer to Dhaka than Chattogram, providing new opportunities for quicker, cheaper exports
    China targets $148bn in financing for cash-strapped developers
    China targets $148bn in financing for cash-strapped developers
    The move comes as the country is trying to revive the debt-stricken property sector and relieve pressure on the economy
    Moderate rebound in US economic growth seen in second quarter as inflation bites
    US sees moderate growth rebound in 2nd quarter
    The economy was losing momentum because of high inflation which has prompted the Federal Reserve to aggressively tighten monetary policy

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher