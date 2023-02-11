Price falls, red tape curb demand from businesses for German energy subsidy

The economy ministry said it was difficult to determine how many companies would benefit from the cap as applications are still open, and often made by energy suppliers, sometimes on behalf of multiple companies.

The relief package runs until April 2024, meaning money not spent this year could be used to help companies and households cope with potential energy price spikes next winter.

Utility industry association BDEW said gas wholesale prices are showing signs of a lasting easing. "However, prices are still around four times higher than the long-term average before the first rise in energy prices in 2021," BDEW said.

BUREAUCRACY

Tobias Linser, managing director of automotive parts supplier Boegra, said the way the cap is constructed meant some companies were "falling through the cracks".

The scheme offers relief worth up to 70% of a company's basic consumption in 2021, with remaining bills to paid at market prices. But because Boegra ran at reduced capacity in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, with a short-time work scheme to cut costs, the 70% benchmark is too low to help much.

Envisaging a 30% jump in its energy bills this year, Boegra laid off 10 of its 125 workers last year and expects to let another seven go in 2023, even though the prices it is now paying for energy are below the level of the cap.

"On the one hand we are not big enough and on the other hand we are not small enough," Linser said, adding that the company was passing on higher energy costs to customers where possible.

Some companies were being put off applying by the process, even if it could lower their costs, industry associations and business owners said.

"It is very bureaucratic, and bureaucracy scares companies," Hans-Juergen Voelz, chief economist of the German Association of Small and Medium Businesses, said.

Where energy consumers are eligible for a subsidy of less than 150,000 euros a month, it is applied for by their energy supplier and passed on automatically, an economy ministry spokesperson said.

Companies entitled to more than that have to notify their suppliers and then claim the relief themselves.

"I have to estimate everything," said Weber at ACO Guss.

He said the company had to give estimates of its annual power consumption and profits in an application due by March 31, adding: "I don't know how much electricity will cost this year. I don't know how my EBITDA will develop."

The VEA's Otto cited other conditions, such as providing details of how the funds would be used, a ban on paying bonuses to managers and keeping jobs in Germany.

"The energy price brake is a bureaucratic disaster," said Dirk Howe, managing director of Siempelkamp, a medium-sized foundry. "Improvements should be made urgently."