Is the 'Big Ease' coming in 2024 or will rate-cut hopes get dashed?

As 2024 comes into view, investors, economists, business leaders and everyday consumers from London to Lyons to Los Angeles share a common hope: Let the interest rate cuts begin!

Central banks from most major developed economies closed out 2023 with a blitz of policy meetings in December that effectively shut the books on the aggressive rate hikes that have dominated the economic and financial landscape since 2022. The lone outlier, the Bank of Japan (BOJ), never managed to kill off its negative rates policy and signaled this week at the year's final meeting of a Group of Seven central banks that a shift away from that stance was not imminent.

Allowing the rest of the big central banks to call time on rate hikes was the favorable turn inflation took over the course of 2023. After starting the year with annual inflation rates that were on average 3.7 times the 2% target shared by the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank (ECB), Bank of England, Bank of Canada and BOJ, the pace of price increases is now down to 1.5 times that target.

Of course that means more work to do to complete the "last mile" in the inflation fight. Central bankers are loathe to declare victory prematurely and are battling with over-eager financial markets to retain maximum optionality, prompting the drum beat of pledges to hold rates high for a longer period or raise them again if necessary - the latter in particular being seen increasingly as an empty threat.

Inflation, however, does not need to drop all the way to 2% in order for rate cuts to begin, and 2-handle inflation rates could soon be the norm.