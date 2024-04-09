Islamic Foundation’s Zakat Fund: How successful is it in achieving its main goal?

WHY THIS APATHY



Multiple reasons are there behind people distributing zakat individually instead of donating it to the government fund, said the fund officers and distributors.

While people nurture misconceptions about the fund, they also lack trust in it.



Many of them have no idea about the fund.



Mahbubul Hossain Titu, a resident of New Eskaton’s Gausnagar, and his siblings distribute zakat every year.



They are aware of the government’s Zakat Fund but do not donate there.



Rather, they distribute their zakat through the Ali Hossain Rufiza Khatun Foundation, a trust established in the name of their parents.

”We have our relatives, close aides, acquaintances, don’t we? And for Zakat, Islam asks us to prioritise relatives. The majority of our zakat goes to the school established by our parents,” Titu said.

Mosleh Uddin, a trader in Gazipur, personally distributes cash as well as clothing like sarees and lungis as zakat.

“I have no idea about the Zakat Fund. And even if I had, I would never donate my zakat amount to them. Whatever I need to give, I give it to the locals here. In my logic, this is the best way to do it,” he said.



“What is the guarantee that my zakat will be distributed properly? What if they pay the staff members’ salaries and take benefits from that money? Then the poor wouldn’t receive the entire amount,” said another person who wished to remain unnamed.

However, the staff members of Zakat Fund are paid from the government’s revenue sector, not the fund .

Paribagh resident Raihan said his father used to donate his zakat to the government fund and he continued to do so.



When asked about the process, Raihan said that every Ramadan he calculates the zakat and then calls the officers at the Zakat Fund who come home and receive the money from him.



“They provide for the poor in society, they make some people economically independent, and since it’s a government body, it is accountable to people. Hence we donate our zakat to the government fund,” Raihan said, adding he had full faith in the activities of the fund.