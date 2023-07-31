    বাংলা

    Bangladesh RTGS server glitch forces shutdown of inter-bank transactions

    Customers could not make any inter-bank transactions over the issue

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 July 2023, 03:24 PM
    Updated : 31 July 2023, 03:24 PM

    A problem in the Real Time Gross Settlement, or RTGS, server has forced the authorities in Bangladesh to stop all sorts of inter-bank transactions.

    Customers could not submit cheques of other banks to their accounts on Monday because of the glitch.

    Bangladesh Bank cancelled all inter-bank transaction orders on Monday and said it would take until Tuesday to fix the issue, said Sarwar Hossain, a spokesman for the central bank.

    The banks were told to be ready to complete the inter-bank transactions manually in the first half of Tuesday.

    The server of the central bank’s National Payment Switch of Bangladesh or NPSB was down for six hours over a technical problem in April, hampering ATM, internet banking and POS transactions.

    Customers can make transactions within 30 minutes through the RTGS system. Import duties can also be paid through this system.

    According to the central bank, around 8,000 branches of the commercial banks are connected to the RTGS server.

    Latest data shows 827,825 transactions worth Tk 549.3 billion took place through the RTGS facility in June.

    The system was also used for 57,399 transactions worth $1.87 billion last month.

    RELATED STORIES
    European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde speaks to the media following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting at ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, July 27, 2023.
    Global central banks begin policy shift
    The Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate now stands in the 5.25%-5.50% range, while the ECB's main rate is 3.75 percent
    A cashier displays 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, Nov 15, 2016.
    Rupee rises, traders differ on whether central bank is intervening
    Some traders said that the rupee’s dip from the session highs was likely on account of dollar buying by the Reserve Bank of India
    A person holds a bundle of Afghan afghani banknotes at a money exchange market, following banks and markets reopening after the Taliban took over in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 4, 2021.
    Audit fails to win US backing for release of Afghan central bank funds
    A US-funded audit of Afghanistan's Taliban-run central bank has failed to win Washington's backing for a return of bank assets from a $3.5 billion Swiss-based trust fund
    Bangladesh banks on green loans to help fight climate change
    Bangladesh banks on green loans to help fight climate change
    Banks are boosting efforts to encourage companies from brick-makers to textile mills to invest in technology and solutions that tackle climate change

    Opinion

    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding
    Mohammed Rafi: ‘Tere bin soone nayan hamare’
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda