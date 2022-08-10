    বাংলা

    Dubai's biggest bank gives staff a pay rise for inflation

    Emirates NBD has given most employees a pay rise of up to 8% to help cushion against rising costs of living driven by inflation

    Reuters
    Published : 10 August 2022, 07:26 AM
    Updated : 10 August 2022, 07:26 AM

    Dubai's biggest bank Emirates NBD has given most employees a pay rise of up to 8% to help cushion against rising costs of living driven by inflation, two sources familiar with the matter said.

    The increases varied according to seniority and were part of a mid-cycle salary adjustment for inflation, with top executives receiving smaller or no increases, the sources said.

    Most employees received a pay rise of between 5% and 8%, with lower-paid staff receiving the biggest increase, one of the sources, who has direct knowledge of the matter, said.

    Emirates NBD, majority owned by Dubai's government, said it did not comment on staff-related matters.

    "As a people-first organisation and a leading employer, Emirates NBD has remained committed to initiatives and policies that support staff wellbeing, while adopting a robust employee recognition program," a spokesperson added in an emailed response to a Reuters query.

    It was not immediately clear if the salary increases were only for employees in the United Arab Emirates. The lender also has operations in Egypt, India, Turkey and elsewhere.

    Annual inflation in the oil-producing Gulf state reached 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the central bank, which has projected 5.6% inflation for the year. The UAE has not published monthly inflation figures this year.

    The trajectory of price increases represents a significant turnaround from deflation throughout 2019, 2020 and the first seven months of 2021.

    In recent months people have voiced concerns over increasing living costs in the UAE, with retail fuel prices now up around 55% so far this year, falling from a high of about 80%.

    The UAE is the only Gulf Arab country without a cap on domestic fuel prices, leading to petrol costs surging at the pump.

    Dubai average rental prices for apartments and townhouses rose by 29% and 33% in the first half of the year and for villas by 64%, according to Betterhomes, as the property market continued a strong post-pandemic recovery.

    Emirates NBD in late July reported a 42% jump in second quarter profit to 3.5 billion dirhams ($952.98 million).

    The Central Bank of the UAE has increased its base rate a cumulative 225 basis points since March in parallel with the US Federal Reserve, because its currency is pegged to the dollar, as central banks globally battle historic inflation.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh Bank eases rules for inward remittances amid forex crunch
    BB eases remittance rules amid forex crunch
    Banks can now establish official channels with exchange houses abroad without prior permission
    Iran makes first import order using cryptocurrency
    Iran makes first import order using cryptocurrency
    The order, worth $10 million, was a first step towards allowing the country to trade through digital assets that bypass the dollar-dominated global financial system
    We’re in a bit of trouble due to a lack of money: Mannan
    We’re in a bit of trouble: Mannan
    He says the global situation is affecting the economy of Bangladesh
    What help is the UK giving consumers with rising energy bills?
    What help is UK giving consumers with rising energy bills?
    Every household will receive a 400-pound-credit to their energy bills from October

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher