China to step up policy adjustments amid tortuous recovery

"Currently, China's economy is facing new difficulties and challenges, which mainly arise from insufficient domestic demand, difficulties in the operation of some enterprises, risks and hidden dangers in key areas, as well as a grim and complex external environment," Xinhua quoted the Politburo as saying, after a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

China will implement its macro adjustments "in a precise and forceful manner" and strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments, as the government sticks with a prudent monetary policy and pro-active fiscal policy, the Politburo was quoted as saying.

Xinhua quoted President Xi as saying during a separate meeting that China will strive to achieve its annual development targets.

While China is seen on track to hit its modest 2023 growth target of around 5%, there are risks of the annual goal being missed for the second year in a row, analysts said.

Most analysts say policymakers are unlikely to deliver any aggressive stimulus due to worries about growing debt risks.

Capital Economics analysts said that the outcome of the meeting suggested that further policy support would be rolled out in coming months.

"But the absence of any major announcements of policy specifics does suggest a lack of urgency or that policymakers are struggling to come up with suitable measures to shore up growth," they said in a note.

A senior central bank official said earlier this month the bank will use policy tools such as the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to weather the challenges facing the world's second-largest economy.

Last week, the central bank kept its lending benchmarks steady, despite signs of a faltering economic recovery.