Bangladesh struggles to pay for fuel imports as dollar crisis worsens

Heavily reliant on energy imports, Bangladesh is grappling with power cuts resulting from a fuel shortage that have badly hurt its exports-oriented garments industry.

"Due to a shortage of foreign currency/dollars in the domestic market and the central bank not meeting demand for US dollars, commercial banks are unable to pay for imports on time," BPC told the power ministry in a May 9 letter reviewed by Reuters.

That followed a warning in a letter in April that said, "If it is not possible to import fuel according to the import schedule prepared for May, supply may be disrupted throughout the country with an alarming decrease in fuel reserves."

The ministry, BPC and the central bank did not immediately respond to telephone calls to seek comment.

BPC imports 500,000 tonnes of refined oil and 100,000 tonnes of crude oil every month.

The April letter said several fuel suppliers had either sent fewer cargoes than scheduled or threatened to halt supplies.

Creditors included Unipec, the trading arm of China's state-owned Sinopec, Vitol, ENOC, Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC), PetroChina and Indonesia's BSP, it said.

"Several companies are threatening to stop supplies while others are sending fewer cargoes than planned," said a BPC source who sought anonymity to speak on a sensitive issue.