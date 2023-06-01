US corporate debt binge could be hard to sustain

Large US companies have been on a bond issuance binge but this rapid pace in supply may be hard to sustain ahead of expected volatility related to extending the US debt ceiling and another possible move higher in interest rates.

Investment-grade rated companies issued $152 billion in May, making it the busiest May since 2020 when the pandemic crisis prompted record debt issuance volumes, according to data from Informa Global Markets. Junk-rated companies meanwhile raised $22.1 billion, for the busiest May since 2021 when 73 companies raised $49.1 billion.

"I believe we have seen an acceleration of issuance into May," said Richard Wolff, head of US bond syndicate at SG CIB, saying this was a result of debt issuance being pulled forward.

"So the ensuing months should see a slight moderation of supply," Wolff added.

This debt issuance spree is on the back of strong demand for what were relatively higher yielding corporate bonds after Treasury yields rose in May from levels touched in late April.

New investment-grade bonds in May received orders that were three to four times the offering size on average, according to IGM data.

Junk bonds also got decent demand as yields at just under 9% were "historically really attractive levels we haven't seen for years outside of the pandemic or the energy crisis before that," said Manuel Hayes, senior portfolio manager at London-based asset manager Insight Investment.

"It's an attractive income source considering bonds are being issued primarily by companies rated in the upper bands of junk s had a lower probability of default," he added.