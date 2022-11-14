Bangladesh prioritises food production, remittances to tackle worsening crisis

The government has identified some key areas for improvement to tackle a worsening global economic crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war amid the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The country will need to prioritise the production, stock and import of food, export of skilled manpower, increasing remittances and foreign direct investment, the cabinet agreed in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.

The council of ministers discussed a report that warned of the crisis worsening due to a rise in interest rates by the Federal Reserve of the US, the war raging in Europe amid the recovery from the effects of the pandemic, and a fall in production in COVID-hit China.