    বাংলা

    IMF, World Bank to hold 2026 annual meetings in Bangkok

    The IMF and World Bank are set to hold their 2023 annual meetings in Marrakech, Morocco in October after a two-year delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic

    Reuters
    Published : 19 April 2023, 04:52 PM
    Updated : 19 April 2023, 04:52 PM

    The International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group said on Wednesday they will hold their 2026 annual meetings in Bangkok, returning the October gathering to Thailand for the first time since 1991. 

    The IMF and World Bank are set to hold their 2023 annual meetings in Marrakech, Morocco in October after a two-year delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The institutions normally hold their annual meetings every third year in a developing member country, including in Indonesia in 2018 and Peru in 2015.

    RELATED STORIES
    A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018.
    Nigeria gets World Bank funding for social programme
    Africa's biggest economy set aside 3.36 trillion naira ($7.3 billion) this year to spend on petrol subsidies until mid-2023
    A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.
    World Bank seeks more private cash as yearly needs balloon to $2.4tn
    The massive financing yearly needs could address the effects of climate change, war, and pandemics, the World Bank president said
    A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018.
    Ukraine's recovery, reconstruction needs reaching $411bn: WB
    The amount is up sharply from an estimate of $349 billion released last September
    The main entrance of Silicon Valley Bank is seen in Menlo Park, California US.March 10, 2023.
    India minister to meet startups on SVB fallout
    India has one of the world's biggest start-up markets, with many clocking multi-billion-dollar valuations in recent years and getting the backing of foreign investors

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan