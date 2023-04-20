China keeps lending benchmarks unchanged amid signs of recovery

China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the eighth straight month on Thursday in line with expectations, as the economic recovery reduced the need for any immediate monetary support.

The world's second-largest economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter, as the end of strict COVID curbs lifted businesses and consumers out of crippling pandemic disruptions.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.65%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.30%.

In a Reuters poll of 30 market watchers conducted this week, 27 predicted no change to either rates.

"While we do not rule out a small rate cut this year as banks' funding costs have gone lower, there appears no imminent need to do so," said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at OCBC Bank. "Regardless, we maintain our upward bias to CNY rates over the course of the year on growth recovery."