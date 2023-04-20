    বাংলা

    China keeps lending benchmarks unchanged amid signs of recovery

    Chinese economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter, as the end of strict COVID curbs lifted businesses and consumers out of crippling pandemic disruptions

    Reuters
    Published : 20 April 2023, 03:51 AM
    Updated : 20 April 2023, 03:51 AM

    China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the eighth straight month on Thursday in line with expectations, as the economic recovery reduced the need for any immediate monetary support.

    The world's second-largest economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter, as the end of strict COVID curbs lifted businesses and consumers out of crippling pandemic disruptions.

    The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.65%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.30%.

    In a Reuters poll of 30 market watchers conducted this week, 27 predicted no change to either rates.

    "While we do not rule out a small rate cut this year as banks' funding costs have gone lower, there appears no imminent need to do so," said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at OCBC Bank. "Regardless, we maintain our upward bias to CNY rates over the course of the year on growth recovery."

    Traders and analysts said the steady LPRs also came after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) bolstered liquidity support for the economy, rolling over maturing medium-term policy loans with higher cash offerings earlier this week, while keeping interest rates unchanged.

    The medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate now serves as a guide to the LPR. Markets mostly use the medium-term policy rate as an indication of likely changes to the lending benchmarks.

    However, some analysts say the upbeat first-quarter economic data masks underlying weakness in both household and external demand, which suggests stimulus might be still needed.

    "Policymakers might maintain a tone for proactive fiscal policy and prudential monetary policy, while structural measures might be adopted to address those weaknesses," Chaoping Zhu, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, said in a note this week.

    "There might be cuts to deposit rate and 5-year LPR, so as to lower funding costs and support long-term business loans."

    RELATED STORIES
    People wait at an intersection on a street during morning rush hour, in Beijing's Central Business District (CBD), China Aug 2, 2022.
    Is China exporting deflation?
    There is some weight behind analysts' contention that the reopening of the world's second-biggest economy won't set off a new inflationary pulse
    A general view of the Bank of England (BoE) building, in London, Britain, Aug 4, 2022.
    Central banks have yet to script final act of inflation fight as risks rise
    The US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are all still raising rates to check demand enough to ease price pressures and keep public inflation expectations under contro ...
    A boat in distress with about 400 people on board is pictured in Central Mediterranean Sea in this handout obtained by Reuters on April 10, 2023.
    Over 400 migrants died crossing Mediterranean early in 2023: UN
    The IOM documented 441 migrant deaths between January and March on the world's deadliest migration route, in what it said was likely an undercount
    A man walks behind the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo inside its headquarters in Mumbai, India, Apr 8, 2022.
    India holds key rate in surprise decision
    Financial stability concerns appear to have prompted the pause in rate hikes, according to an economist

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan