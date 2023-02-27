Boom, bust or a bit of both: US, global economies are a confounding mix

Dana Peterson, the chief economist at the Conference Board, sees a clear conclusion in the sharp decline of the US business group's Leading Economic Index: If recession isn't already taking hold in the United States, then it will soon.

Tell that to Matt Malone, the chief executive officer of Groundworks, and the response is anything but recessionary - with his residential foundation and water management company still booking strong sales, pressing to fill several hundred open jobs, and seeing consumers ready to spend.

"We've been talking about impending recession for several quarters now," said Malone, whose Virginia Beach-based company has a national footprint. "There's a lot of confusion and mixed signals as to what's going on with the consumer ... At the end of the day, we have not seen it affect our business yet."

Such is the mystery of the US economy, and increasingly the global one as well, three years after the onset of a devastating pandemic, a year and a half into a still-developing inflation surge, and many months into predictions of recessions that continue to miss the mark.

Major central banks have jacked up interest rates at a pace many policymakers and economists thought would prove crushing, perhaps taming inflation but at a high cost. Inflation has slowed a bit, but not so fast or so far that any central banker feels the war is won, and recent data have shown the progress to be slowing.

Demand for goods and services has fallen in sectors like housing and technology that are both highly sensitive to interest rates and were big pandemic winners perhaps due for a trim; but economy-wide, many of the recent surprises have been to the upside as consumers keep finding the means to spend.