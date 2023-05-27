Turkish lira's long decline a symbol of strife

CREDIBILITY

Government insiders who spoke in recent days have said there is now disagreement about whether to stick with the current economic strategy that prioritises low interest rates, or switch to something more orthodox after the election.

The lira's close management has limited its drop to just over 2% TRYTOM=D3 since the first round vote two weeks ago, but other key markets have been signalling strong concerns that Erdogan will not change course.

The cost of insuring Turkey's debt against default has shot up 40%. Benchmark international market bonds have fallen back 10%-15% and key FX market volatility gauges that look a year or more ahead have hit record highs.

Daron Acemoglu, an Institute Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, says the problem is the policy mix and dwindling FX and gold reserves, which are now $105 billion in gross terms but $115 billion in the red if FX swap arrangements and loans are excluded from the calculations.

"I am convinced that what we have right now cannot continue," Acemoglu said.

"The dollar-protected lira accounts, are they credible?" he asked, pointing to their potential cost to the government in the event of a full-blown crisis, and the fact that parallel exchange rates are now widely offered in Turkey's bazaars due to the demand for dollars.

"We are getting back to the 1990s," he said referring to the build-up phase of one of Turkey's most damaging crises that culminated in a devastating devaluation in 2001.