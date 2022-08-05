PM’s energy adviser calls for patience, warns of ‘nonsense’ ideas

Tawiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, the prime minister’s adviser for power, energy and mineral resources, has urged citizens to deal with the recurring blackouts with patience for uninterrupted electricity supply to industries and agriculture.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Dhaka on Thursday, he warned people of “nonsense ideas sent from abroad” about the energy sector, which he said was related to geopolitics.

He also said the government did everything possible for energy security in the past decade, but current global conditions have disrupted its plans.