China's emissions, efficiency targets under threat after falling short in 2023

NEW REALITY

Officially, China's energy intensity fell 0.5% in 2023, the country's statistics bureau said last month, missing a 2% target.

The gap would have been worse, but China last month removed non-fossil fuels such as nuclear and renewable energy from the equation to focus on tackling fossil fuels. China is applying this definition retroactively, Myllyvirta said. Without the change, the energy intensity calculation would have shown an increase of 0.5%.

Myllyvirta estimated that China would need to cut energy intensity by 6% in 2024 and 2025 to meet the 2021-2025 target – far higher than the 2.5% goal set this week.

Energy intensity might matter less in the future, however, said Ma Jun, director of the Beijing-based Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs. The change in how it is calculated "reflects a new reality" for China, in which economic growth is increasingly driven by the renewables sector, and fossil-fuel dependent industries will come under more pressure to boost efficiency, Ma said.

"That means carbon intensity is going to matter more," he said.

Although China set no new targets for carbon intensity, the country's economic growth implies the measure will fall about 3% this year, analysts said.

However, after dropping 4.6% from 2020 to 2023, carbon intensity would need to drop about 7% this year and next to reach the 2025 goal, Myllyvirta said.

Missing climate targets is unusual for China, which has made job promotions contingent on environmental progress to encourage workers and agencies to meet goals.

In 2022, China's corruption watchdog warned that some regions were providing fraudulent energy and carbon intensity figures that were overly positive.

Pressure to comply with intensity targets also caused economic disruptions in 2010, with provinces cutting power supplies to energy-intensive industries and forcing homes to ration electricity.

Without a major boost to its climate efforts now, "meeting the five-year intensity targets by 2025 will be very challenging," said Li Shuo, director of the China Climate Hub at the Asia Society Policy Institute in Washington.

"This year's government work report certainly did not signal that level of decisiveness," Shou said.