US consumer prices rise moderately; underlying inflation too hot

RELIEF COMING

The Fed last month raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, but indicated it was on the verge of halting further rate increases in a nod to the financial market turmoil. It has hiked its policy rate by 475 basis points since last March from the near-zero level to the current 4.75%-5.00% range.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI increased 0.4% last month after rising 0.5% in February. While sticky rents continued to drive the so-called core CPI, relief appears to be on the way.

Owners' equivalent rent (OER), a measure of the amount homeowners would pay to rent or would earn from renting their property, rose 0.5%. That was the smallest gain since April 2022 and followed a 0.7% increase in February.

With independent measures showing rents on a downward trajectory, housing inflation is expected to continue subsiding this year. The rent measures in the CPI tend to lag the independent gauges. The slowdown in rent gains led economists at Goldman Sachs to withdraw their forecast for a June rate hike.

"It points to strong disinflationary forces in the coming months as housing cost pressures ease significantly on the back of a sharp pullback in housing demand," said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY Parthenon in New York. "This slowdown may surprise many on the downside once it gets underway."

The moderation in rent gains helped to restrain the pace of increase in the cost of services to 0.3% from 0.5% in February.

Airline fares increased 4.0% despite falling energy prices, which some economists said reflected higher wages and spring travel. The cost of hotel and motel accommodation also rose strongly.

Services excluding shelter were unchanged after edging up 0.1% in the prior month. Core services, which exclude energy, increased 0.4% after advancing 0.6% in February.

According to economists' calculations, prices of core services outside housing climbed 0.4% after rising 0.5% in February. These prices are being monitored by policymakers to gauge their progress in taming inflation.

Core goods prices gained 0.2% after being unchanged in February. There were increases in the prices of apparel and new motor vehicles, but used cars and trucks maintained their downward trend.

In the 12 months through March, the core CPI gained 5.6% after rising 5.5% in February. That ended five straight months of slower increases in the year-on-year core CPI.

"We expect inflation to gradually cool but remain high through the rest of this year," said Ryan Sweet, chief economist at Oxford Economics. "Therefore, the Fed is likely to keep rates elevated through the rest of this year, bucking market expectations for rate cuts."