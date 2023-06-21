Hasina sees high probability of Bangladesh reserves returning to a comforting level

Hasina said the dollar reserves were around $33 billion in 2017-18 fiscal year, but they started to fall as Bangladesh had to tackle the pressure on trade balance caused by high import cost in 2021-22 fiscal year due to global inflation and increased dollar demand after the COVID-19 pandemic.



The reserves fell further as the Bangladesh Bank started using them to control inflation by releasing dollars, she said.



On May 31, the reserves stood at $29.87 billion, which is enough to pay import bills for four months at the current rate.