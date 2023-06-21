    বাংলা

    Hasina sees high probability of Bangladesh reserves returning to a comforting level

    The prime minister discusses in parliament government efforts to discourage imports of luxury products and encourage inward remittances 

    Parliament Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 June 2023, 05:16 PM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 05:16 PM

    Bangladesh foreign currency reserves are very likely to return to a comforting level due to government efforts to discourage imports of luxury products and encourage inward remittances, Sheikh Hasina has said.

    The prime minister discussed the issue in parliament’s question-answer session on Wednesday as the reserves slipped below $30 billion for the first time in seven years.

    “The possibility of the reserves returning to a comforting level is getting stronger,” she said.

    Hasina said the dollar reserves were around $33 billion in 2017-18 fiscal year, but they started to fall as Bangladesh had to tackle the pressure on trade balance caused by high import cost in 2021-22 fiscal year due to global inflation and increased dollar demand after the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The reserves fell further as the Bangladesh Bank started using them to control inflation by releasing dollars, she said.

    On May 31, the reserves stood at $29.87 billion, which is enough to pay import bills for four months at the current rate.

