Hasina sees high probability of Bangladesh reserves returning to a comforting level

Bangladesh foreign currency reserves are very likely to return to a comforting level due to government efforts to discourage imports of luxury products and encourage inward remittances, Sheikh Hasina has said.
The prime minister discussed the issue in parliament’s question-answer session on Wednesday as the reserves slipped below $30 billion for the first time in seven years.
“The possibility of the reserves returning to a comforting level is getting stronger,” she said.
Hasina said the dollar reserves were around $33 billion in 2017-18 fiscal year, but they started to fall as Bangladesh had to tackle the pressure on trade balance caused by high import cost in 2021-22 fiscal year due to global inflation and increased dollar demand after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reserves fell further as the Bangladesh Bank started using them to control inflation by releasing dollars, she said.
On May 31, the reserves stood at $29.87 billion, which is enough to pay import bills for four months at the current rate.