Tech execs race to save startups from 'extinction' after SVB collapse

As of Saturday evening, he said Brex had received $1.5 billion in demand from nearly 1,000 companies. "We’re trying to sign up lenders by end of day tomorrow. Everybody is sprinting," he said.

Even small startups are getting in on the action to help others. Aleem Mawani, founder of Streak, a company with about 30 employees, tweeted Friday he would lend his personal cash free of any terms to other small startups worried about paying staff. He said he then had discussions with a few companies and was aiming to prioritise lending for those living paycheck to paycheck.

“I'm a founder and I know how awful it would be to not make payroll,” Mawani said in an interview.

'MALFEASANCE OR MISMANAGEMENT'

By late Saturday, more than 3,500 CEOs and founders representing some 220,000 workers had signed a petition started by Y Combinator appealing directly to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and others to backstop depositors, many of them small businesses who are at risk of failing to pay staff in the next 30 days.

The petition advocated "stronger regulatory oversight and capital requirements for regional banks" and an investigation into any "malfeasance or mismanagement" by SVB executives. More than 100,000 jobs could be at risk, the petition warned.

SVB did not reply to a request for comment, and Y Combinator did not elaborate on the petition.

Venture investors have advised startups to seek alternatives to gain short-term liquidity. Some, including Lowercarbon Capital, have offered loans to portfolio companies that have funds stuck at SVB.

Its partner Clay Dumas said Lowercarbon would provide payroll support for the next two weeks and was wiring funds out Monday.

Khosla Ventures said, “Given the rapidly evolving situation, we are talking to 100+ portfolio companies assessing their critical needs and plan to bridge where we are a lead or major investor."